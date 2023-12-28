The 25 coolest charts we made in 2023

We look back at some of our favorites from the past year.

Throughout 2023, 538's visual journalists covered topics from how abortion access changed in the first full year after the Dobbs decision, to the faces of Congress after the historic ousting of the speaker of the House, to the absolute dominance of the National Football League over the other major sports leagues. A lot has changed over the last 12 months, but at least one thing's remained — our annual tradition of sharing some of our favorite, wackiest, most colorful and most creative charts and visualizations.

Without further ado, here are 25 of our favorite charts from 2023! Check out the stories associated with each chart listed at the bottom of this story, too!

Politics

The Latest Updates On The 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Ryan Best, Aaron Bycoffe, Chris Groskopf and Humera Lodhi for 538

Which 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Has The Most Endorsements? Aaron Bycoffe and Elena Mejía for 538

Are We Headed For A Recession Or Not? Paroma Soni for 538

Over 100 Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Passed In The Last Five Years — Half Of Them This Year Humera Lodhi for 538

Biden’s Cabinet Members Seem To Really Like Their Jobs Alex Newman for 538

The Real Reason Presidential Candidates Form Exploratory Committees Alex Newman for 538

In Red States, ‘Gun Reform’ Means Making It Easier To Buy And Carry Guns Humera Lodhi for 538

A Texas Judge's Decision Could Reduce Abortion Access … Again Humera Lodhi for 538

The GOP Is Trying To Tilt Montana’s Senate Race In Its Favor. It Probably Won’t Work. Ryan Best for 538

Biden’s Approval Rating Is Up. Will His Misplaced Classified Documents Bring It Down? Elena Mejía for 538

Over 66,000 People Couldn’t Get An Abortion In Their Home State After Dobbs Paroma Soni for 538

How Biden Could Appoint More Judges Than Trump Elena Mejía for 538

If South Carolina Voted First In The Democratic Presidential Primary, Would Black Democrats Have A Stronger Voice? Elena Mejía for 538

Are Blue States Ready To Relax Their Bans On Later Abortions? Paroma Soni for 538

What Happens If North Carolina Bans Abortion? Or Ohio? Or Florida? Aaron Bycoffe and Elena Mejía for 538

The Dobbs Divide Humera Lodhi for 538

Sports

Why Valentina Shevchenko Is A Huge Favorite — And Jon Jones Isn't — At UFC 285 Humera Lodhi for 538

The Super Bowl Halftime Shows With The Most Star Power Paroma Soni for 538

The 5 Most Exciting Super Bowls Ever Elena Mejía for 538

Our New Live In-Game Win Probabilities Are Here For The NBA Playoffs Ryan Best for 538

How Our NBA Predictions Work Ryan Best for 538

How Massive The NFL Really Is, In 4 Charts Ryan Best for 538

How Consistent Was Every Premier League Lineup This Season? Ryan Best for 538

