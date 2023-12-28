The 25 coolest charts we made in 2023

We look back at some of our favorites from the past year.

December 28, 2023, 9:42 AM

Throughout 2023, 538's visual journalists covered topics from how abortion access changed in the first full year after the Dobbs decision, to the faces of Congress after the historic ousting of the speaker of the House, to the absolute dominance of the National Football League over the other major sports leagues. A lot has changed over the last 12 months, but at least one thing's remained — our annual tradition of sharing some of our favorite, wackiest, most colorful and most creative charts and visualizations.

Without further ado, here are 25 of our favorite charts from 2023! Check out the stories associated with each chart listed at the bottom of this story, too!

Politics

PHOTO: test
The Latest Updates On The 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Ryan Best, Aaron Bycoffe, Chris Groskopf and Humera Lodhi for 538
PHOTO: test
Which 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Has The Most Endorsements?
Aaron Bycoffe and Elena Mejía for 538
PHOTO: A chart showing charts about various employment and income metrics over the years.
Are We Headed For A Recession Or Not?
Paroma Soni for 538
PHOTO: A map showing which states have enacted anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions in the past five years and what kinds of restrictions.
Over 100 Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Passed In The Last Five Years — Half Of Them This Year
Humera Lodhi for 538
PHOTO: A chart comparing how many Cabinet members left their positions and when in each presidential administration going back to Jimmy Carter.
Biden’s Cabinet Members Seem To Really Like Their Jobs
Alex Newman for 538
PHOTO: A chart comparing Elizabeth Warren, Ben Carson and Tim Scott's date of announcing an exploratory presidential committee and the amount of media coverage each got afterwards.
The Real Reason Presidential Candidates Form Exploratory Committees
Alex Newman for 538
PHOTO: A chart comparing states with loose or strict gun laws and their rate of gun deaths.
In Red States, ‘Gun Reform’ Means Making It Easier To Buy And Carry Guns
Humera Lodhi for 538
PHOTO: A map showing different wait times to get an abortion in cities nationwide.
A Texas Judge's Decision Could Reduce Abortion Access … Again
Humera Lodhi for 538
PHOTO: A chart showing what percent of Dan Cox's vote Denny Rehberg would have needed to win the 2012 Montana U.S. Senate race.
The GOP Is Trying To Tilt Montana’s Senate Race In Its Favor. It Probably Won’t Work.
Ryan Best for 538
PHOTO: A chart comparing the inflation rate, national average gas price and Biden's approval rating.
Biden’s Approval Rating Is Up. Will His Misplaced Classified Documents Bring It Down?
Elena Mejía for 538
PHOTO: A chart showing the change in numbers of abortions pre- and post-Dobbs in each state.
Over 66,000 People Couldn’t Get An Abortion In Their Home State After Dobbs
Paroma Soni for 538
PHOTO: A chart comparing how many appeals court judges Obama, Trump and Biden have appointed at the same point in their presidencies.
How Biden Could Appoint More Judges Than Trump
Elena Mejía for 538
PHOTO: A chart showing the possibilities of more diverse states voting earlier in the presidential primary process.
If South Carolina Voted First In The Democratic Presidential Primary, Would Black Democrats Have A Stronger Voice?
Elena Mejía for 538
PHOTO: A chart showing the share of American adults who believe abortion should be legal or illegal, depending on the stage of pregnancy.
Are Blue States Ready To Relax Their Bans On Later Abortions?
Paroma Soni for 538
PHOTO: An interactive map showing how driving distances to the nearest abortion provider might change if different states ban the procedure.
What Happens If North Carolina Bans Abortion? Or Ohio? Or Florida?
Aaron Bycoffe and Elena Mejía for 538
PHOTO: A chart showing the changes in abortions by state after the Dobbs decision.
The Dobbs Divide
Humera Lodhi for 538

Sports

PHOTO: A chart showing Matt Hammill, Jon Jones and Ciryl Ganes' strike accuracy and defense.
Why Valentina Shevchenko Is A Huge Favorite — And Jon Jones Isn't — At UFC 285
Humera Lodhi for 538
PHOTO: A chart comparing Super Bowl Halftime performers and where their music was charting on the Billboard Hot 100.
The Super Bowl Halftime Shows With The Most Star Power
Paroma Soni for 538
PHOTO: A chart showing the real-time win probability during Super Bowl XLIX.
The 5 Most Exciting Super Bowls Ever
Elena Mejía for 538
PHOTO: A chart displaying the live win probabilities for an NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Our New Live In-Game Win Probabilities Are Here For The NBA Playoffs
Ryan Best for 538
PHOTO: A chart showing how 538's live NBA predictions work.
How Our NBA Predictions Work
Ryan Best for 538
PHOTO: A chart comparing NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL attendance numbers by arena.
How Massive The NFL Really Is, In 4 Charts
Ryan Best for 538
PHOTO: A chart showing how consistent each Premier League team was this year.
How Consistent Was Every Premier League Lineup This Season?
Ryan Best for 538

