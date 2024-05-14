APPLENEWS - STORY ADD
Maryland, West Virginia and Nebraska primaries 2024: Live results and analysis
The Democratic primary for Maryland Senate is one of many competitive races.
Tuesday is another busy primary day, with voters in Maryland, Nebraska and West Virginia heading to the polls to decide who will be on the ballot this fall.
As usual, 538 reporters and contributors will be live-blogging the election results as they come in. We’re tracking nearly a dozen races that could have implications for who wins the Senate and House in November, as well as how far right or left the new Congress will be. Join us below for up-to-the-minute vote counts and analysis.
Latest headlines:
Something to listen to while you wait!
It's going to be a minute before we start to get primary results this evening, so allow me to make a humble suggestion in the meantime: Listen to the 538 Politics podcast!
Yesterday I sat down with my colleagues Nathaniel and Geoffrey and friend of the pod Leah Askarinam to talk about the recent The New York Times/Siena College swing-state polls and preview tonight's races. In case you missed it, the polling was pretty bad for President Joe Biden. He trailed former President Donald Trump in every battleground state except Wisconsin and lagged by 12 percentage points in Nevada.
But there are some caveats in understanding what those polls mean at this point in the cycle. Most importantly, it's less that Trump has picked up ground than that Biden has lost it, and a big question over the next five and a half months will be whether Biden can gain that support back. There's a lot more to say, but I'll let you listen to find out!
As far as tonight's races go, we mainly focused on the important Democratic Senate primary in Maryland, where things are looking truly competitive. We also hit on a couple of House primaries that feature people who were in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — one Capitol police officer and one Trump supporter. Check it out!
—Galen Druke, 538
Welcome!
Welcome to 538’s live blog of the May 14 primaries in Maryland, Nebraska and West Virginia! But this is no ordinary live blog. Today, my friends, is arguably the most interesting downballot primary day of the cycle.
The headliner today is the Democratic primary for Maryland’s open Senate seat. The Old Line State could become only the third state to elect a Black female senator, but a wealthy white congressman has spent nearly $62 million (!) to make sure that doesn’t happen. Some have argued that this should-be-safely-Democratic seat could be competitive in the fall if Democrats nominate the wrong candidate, but is that really true? We’ll discuss.
Elsewhere, Republicans could cripple their chances of winning Nebraska’s swingy 2nd District in November if they nominate a far-right primary challenger over a moderate incumbent. Meanwhile, we have one race tonight where someone who spent three months in jail for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 could return there as a U.S. representative, and another that includes a former Capitol Police officer who was there that day.
And that’s just scratching the surface; we’ll be going deep on primary races up and down the ballot. The polls close in West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, in Maryland at 8 p.m. Eastern and in Nebraska at 9 p.m. Eastern. Plan your evening accordingly!
—Nathaniel Rakich, 538