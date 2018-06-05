Julia Macfarlane Official Biography

Julia Macfarlane joined ABC News in January 2018 as a London- based reporter covering global affairs. She began her career as a freelance photojournalist working in Indonesia, where she was born. She then moved to Beirut, Lebanon and worked for the BBC News bureau.

While at the BBC Macfarlane reported on the Syrian Refugee crisis, the Israel- Hamas war of 2014 in Gaza, the EU migration crisis and national and local stories for BBC news. She also worked as a producer on the flagship newscast, the BBC News at Six & Ten, covering the 2015 general election and the Brexit referendum the following year. Macfarlane was sent alone to cover the Gaza-Israel War in 2014, and to Lebanon to cover the Syrian refugee crisis, both times as a self-shooting video reporter."

A graduate of University of St. Andrews in Scotland, Macfarlane received her MA in English Literature.