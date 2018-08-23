Matt Gutman’s water slide experience and interviews from July 9, 2014

On July 9, 2014, ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman was one of the first journalists to experience the Verrückt water slide at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas, before the ride opened to the public the next day.

At 168 feet high, Verrückt was billed as the tallest water slide in the world at the time.

On Aug. 7, 2016, a fatal accident on Verrückt killed 10-year-old Caleb Schwab of Kansas after his raft went airborne, and the ride closed indefinitely.

Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley were subsequently indicted on charges of second-degree murder and 17 other felonies.

They have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Verrückt is scheduled to be demolished after Labor Day weekend 2018.

Play

Play

Play