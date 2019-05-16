5 more states sue Purdue Pharma over alleged role in opioid crisis

May 16, 2019, 12:53 PM ET
OxyContin pills and a bottle are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013.Toby Talbot/AP, FILE
OxyContin pills and a bottle are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013.

Five more states are suing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma for its alleged role in the U.S. opioid crisis, the states' attorneys general announced on Thursday.

West Virginia, Maryland, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin are filing lawsuits against the company for its role in manufacturing and marketing the painkiller.

(MORE: President Trump takes credit for progress combating opioid crisis)

Wisconsin is also suing Richard Sackler, the former president of the company, in addition to the company that his family controls.

The news comes one day after New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art announced it was following other cultural institutions in severing ties with the Sackler family, who have been prolific donors to the museum.

ABC News’ Rachel Katz contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments