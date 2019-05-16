5 more states sue Purdue Pharma over alleged role in opioid crisis

Five more states are suing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma for its alleged role in the U.S. opioid crisis, the states' attorneys general announced on Thursday.

West Virginia, Maryland, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin are filing lawsuits against the company for its role in manufacturing and marketing the painkiller.

Wisconsin is also suing Richard Sackler, the former president of the company, in addition to the company that his family controls.

The news comes one day after New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art announced it was following other cultural institutions in severing ties with the Sackler family, who have been prolific donors to the museum.

