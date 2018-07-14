Princess Kate, Duchess Meghan attend Wimbledon to watch Serena Williams match

Princess Kate, royal patron of Wimbledon, and Duchess Meghan attended their first joint engagement Saturday to see championship tennis.

Meghan Markle, who is close friends with Serena Williams, was on hand to cheer on the tennis star.

Williams is attempting to win her eighth singles championship at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club in London -- and is doing so less than a year after giving birth to her daughter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May with her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. Serena and Meghan have been friends for many years, and Meghan has been seen courtside supporting her in previous matches at the Grass Court Grand Slam.

Williams spoke about her “wonderful friendship” with Meghan following her match Thursday, when she defeated Julia Georges in straight sets to advance to Saturday's final.

"We’ve always had a wonderful friendship ... our friendship is still exactly the same. We have always supported each other and been there for each other through a lot," Williams said.

Williams will be facing German Angelique Kerber, also a mother, in what is believed to be the first time two mothers have battled for the singles title at Wimbledon.

This is Meghan’s first solo appearance with Kate. Shortly after her engagement, the Duchess of Sussex joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex at the first annual Royal Foundation forum in February.

Princess Kate was dressed in go-to favorite, Jenny Packham, Saturday while Meghan made a nod to her American roots, dressing in Ralph Lauren.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been Patron of Wimbledon for several years and can be seen regularly attending the matches with her husband Prince William.

Kensington Palace announced William and Kate will attend the men’s singles final on Sunday.