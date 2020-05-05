Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on encouraging COVID-19 testing in Houston and beyond She hopes the #IDidMyPart initiative will spread to cities across the U.S.

Philanthropist and entrepreneur Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of superstar artist Beyoncé, spoke to ABC News about partnering with her daughter's foundation, BeyGOOD, to promote COVID-19 testing in Houston. She's also encouraging other celebrities to raise awareness of the need for testing in their own cities.

BeyGOOD says the initiative, called #IDidMyPart, will encourage “black communities to prioritize health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 28.4% of American COVID-19 patients are black, despite black Americans making up only 13.4% of the population overall.

“Two amazing doctors … and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee have set up these testing sites — at least four of them in the communities — and what they shared with me is that when it first opened, they had a lot of people come and then it kind of dwindled,” Knowles-Lawson told ABC News. “[That] people aren't getting tested is very scary for me.”

Beyonce and Tina Knowles at the 40 / 40 Club, Feb. 6, 2012, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, FILE

This weekend, the #IDidMyPart Mobile Testing Relief Campaign will bring awareness to the daily free testing administered by the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. The campaign will provide 1,000 test kits, face masks, gloves, essential vitamins and household supplies to city residents, according to BeyGOOD.

“When you are on a fixed income and you can't afford vitamins so we're trying to make that an ongoing thing that we get vitamins for people,” Knowles-Lawson told ABC News. “Part of [what the initiative is providing] is education. Just to educate [participants] on how to take care of themselves and how to disinfect and … if you're positive, to quarantine yourself and stay away from people you might affect… So, as much as we can give to the community, that’s a big part of it as well.”

Participants who take a test will also receive a gift card from H-E-B grocery, a Texas-based grocery chain that will match BeyGOOD’s contribution, according to the foundation. Participants and medical staff involved will also receive a voucher for a hot meal at two local restaurants, Frenchy's Chicken and Burns Original Bar-B-Q.

There will be two events during which the foundation plans to administer 500 tests each. One on Friday, May 8, at Houston's 3rd Ward at Cullen Middle School and another on Saturday, May 9, at Forest Brook Middle School. Each will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tina Knowles-Lawson spoke to ABC News about teaming up with her daughter, Beyonce, to encourage Houston to get tested for COVID-19. ABC

Actor and director Tyler Perry has also accepted Knowles-Lawson's challenge to set up his own #IDidMyPart campaign in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I talked to one of my other friends yesterday, Octavia Spencer. She was excited about the prospect of doing it in her hometown in Mississippi,” Knowles-Lawson said. “I'm hoping this becomes a movement.”

“Everyone has to do their part… If you can do something big, great. If you can do something small, like pick up some groceries for an elderly neighbor, go and put their trash cans down or just even something as simple as getting tested so that you're not spreading this disease in your community,” she said. “We also have a responsibility to find out our status so we don't infect … those that are most vulnerable. So I did my part. I got tested today. We're giving people buttons so they can be proud they got tested and hopefully pass the word on. Hopefully this will become a movement.”