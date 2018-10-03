'Crazy Rich Asians' star Constance Wu discusses Brett Kavanaugh confirmation battle

Constance Wu gave her take on the controversy over allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when she joined "The View" table Wednesday.

Wu was an early supporter of the Time's Up movement and has been outspoken against abuse in the entertainment industry against women.

She discussed the president's comments at a rally in Mississippi Tuesday night, in which he mocked Christine Blasey Ford's testimony that she was assaulted by Kavanaugh.

"I don't think that's a posture of a lot of grace or dignity for a president to have," Wu said.

She said she believes the presiden't comments are fueling a narrative that men are under attack.

"When you look at a lot of these conversations, there's a lot of sympathy for the man, and I actually think it stems from the way we raise boys in America," Wu said. "We don't allow them to feel."

"I mean, you see these movies where men walk away from explosions as if nothing happened and that's considered 'bad ass,' that's considered 'cool,'" she added.

Wu says when men "feel hurt" and exhibit that emotion, others are not accustomed to it: "We feel bad."

She said she believes it's "a service" for men to "feel uncomfortable or sad" because they get practice to navigate these emotions they haven't been allowed to feel."

"It's good to have these conversations," Wu said, "good to feel bad if you did something bad, because you can practice how to navigate that —- and become a better person."

