Kirby told “The View” Thursday that Meghan Markle’s nuptials to Prince Harry is “wonderful” and an important step for the royal family.

She reflects that the tragic love story of her character in “The Crown,” Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret, paralleled May’s historic wedding.

Kirby says she is “still livid” that her character Princess Margaret was forbidden by her sister to marry the man she loved, Peter Townsend, because he was divorced and was a commoner.

“That was a good beginning conversation that you should be allowed to be with somebody that you love regardless of societal construct,” Kirby said.

Kirby also responded to criticism that her character was almost always seen with a cigarette on “The Crown,” saying it was simply historically accurate.

“I read she was never without one,” Kirby said. “It was proper chain smoking… Because of that, it was just... in her body language, and it was her defense and very much utterly ... part of her image.”

Kirby says there was only one scene where she wasn’t smoking — when Princess Margaret was pregnant!

“We couldn't do that, and I didn't know what to do with my hands,” Kirby said. “I was, like, ‘What do I do?’ I poured myself a drink ... she was kind of quite a trailblazer in that sense where she didn't care what people thought.”

Kirby said she emulated Princess Margaret with “lots” of herbal cigarettes without tobacco or nicotine “and my voice got much lower.”

Kirby said she feels “lucky” to play Margaret and mused about how Britain would be different if the Margaret switched roles with her sister.

“Margaret was known as the rebel and the naughty one ... the fun one!” Kirby said of her role. “Can you imagine if she was [queen]? It would be hilarious to have parties every week.”

Kirby also responded to rumors that she’s dating her “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” co-star Tom Cruise: “I had met him once in a room full of people! I was like, that was fast!”

She recalled some outlets were reported she was “in line to be wife No. 4”: “We were filming on the river bank in Paris, and we have to kiss, and then the paparazzi [were] taking pictures.”

Kirby said she and Cruise haven’t talked about it: “It was embarrassing. Most of all for him probably.”