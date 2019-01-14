Egg-cellent! An egg becomes the most-liked image on Instagram

It appears Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement, which previously held the record for the most likes on Instagram -- 18 million -- was not all it was cracked up to be.

A photo of an egg became the most-liked photo on Instagram Sunday evening with 32 million likes.

An Instagram spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that the egg is in the top spot.

“It's true -- an egg cracked the record. The most-liked photo on Instagram is now a post with an image of an egg from @world_record_egg. 2019 is going to be eggcellent!” the spokesperson said.

Instagram also left a comment on the post stating, "Eggcellent work."

When asked for a comment, individual behind the account, who has been verified by Instagram, sent a series of statements to ABC News.

The individual would not reveal their identity, but disclosed they reside in London and launched the egg account on Friday, Jan. 4.

“While doing dry January I was sitting at home reading an article online about the top 20 Instagram posts of 2018. It was quiet for the first few days with only 8,000 likes on Tuesday night. But then on Wednesday the likes started to pick up then the followers built up over the weekend,” the egg account owner wrote.

The individual remarked that they were experimenting with the social media platform to “try and beat the record [of likes] with something as basic as possible.”

The most “basic” item they could think of happened to be an egg.

“I guess it’s also a comment on celebrity culture and how fragile and easily cracked it is (pun intended),” the individual wrote. “But really I just thought it would be funny if something as simple as an egg could take the crown.”

Kylie Jenner commented Sunday evening on the egg’s success with an Instagram video that showed her dropping an egg on hot pavement to cook. “Take that little egg,” Jenner said.

“Haha, no hard feelings Kylie,” the egg account owner said in a statement. “All's fair in love and war.”

The question remains: how does one individual user attract 32 million likes on a photo of an egg in 10 days?

“I wish I could tell you but I’m still working that out myself. It’s been a whirlwind week and I’ve just been running with it,” the account owner wrote.

The individual has now renamed their Instagram following “egg gang.”

“[I]t wasn’t me that achieved it, it was the Egg Gang,” the account owner said.

What’s next for the egg?

“I’ve got a few ideas," said the anonymous account owner. "Stay tuned."