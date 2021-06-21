'Fold in the cheese' with Binging With Babish's 'Schitt's Creek'-inspired enchiladas

How hard can it be to fold in the cheese?!

"The View" co-host Sara Haines learns all of the tips and tricks to create "Schitt's Creek"-inspired enchiladas from self-taught chef Andrew Rea of Binging With Babish.

A scene from the Emmy-award winning sitcom of David Rose (Daniel Levy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) trying to cook enchiladas together and "fold in the cheese" quickly became an infamous line for viewers. So how does one fold cheese into an enchilada queso?

"They make a cheese sauce for enchiladas and one of the key steps there is to fold the cheese into the sauce so you don't overwork the sauce ... so it doesn't get too, too stretchy," Rea said. "You want it to be nice and dippable and that's where the folding comes from."

Unlike Moira was able to do for her son David, Rea shows Haines how to "fold in the cheese" for these delicious enchiladas!

This recipe is courtesy of Binging With Babish.

Ingredients

Salsa roja ingredients

• cherry-red guajillo chilis

• dried ancho chilis

• pasilla chilis (optional)

• 2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

• 2 plum tomatoes, halved

• 3 cloves garlic, peeled

• water

• Mexican oregano (optional)

• 3 large chicken breasts

• kosher salt

• freshly ground black pepper

Filling and assembly ingredients

• 3 large cooked chicken breasts from salsa roja, shredded

• 3 poblano peppers, halved and fire-roasted

• 3 tablespoons butter (for the queso)

• 3 tablespoons flour (for the queso)

• 2 cups whole milk (for the queso)

• 8 ounces queso de papa cheddar, shredded (for the queso)

• additional queso de papa, for topping

• corn tortillas

• vegetable oil (for frying tortillas)

• Oaxaca cheese

Directions

Salsa roja method

• Start by removing the stems and seeds from the chilis and cut into 1-inch segments.

• Peel and cut two medium onions into chunks. Cut two plum tomatoes in half. Peel the three cloves of garlic.

• Over the stovetop, dry roast the peppers in a dry pan over medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Set aside once roasted.

• In the same pan, place the onions, garlic, and tomatoes to char a little bit. Once the onions and tomatoes have picked up a little color, add back in the chiles along with enough water to cover everything in the pot.

• Bring to a bare simmer, then add in a generous pinch of Mexican oregano.

• Take 3 large chicken breasts and butterfly cut each piece before killing the heat and adding the chicken to the pot of vegetables, making sure to fully submerge the chicken.

• Once nestled, cover and let sit for 15 minutes before removing the chicken when it has reached an internal temperature of 164 degrees.

• In a blender, add in the vegetables and chiles before covering just enough with the cooking liquid. Blend until a canned tomato sauce consistency is reached. Season with a few pinches of kosher salt and twists of freshly ground pepper to taste.

• Blend one last time to combine.

Enchilada filling and assembly

• Start by shredding the 3 large chicken breasts from the red sauce. Remove the stems and seeds of 3 poblano peppers and cut in half.

• Place each half of the poblano pepper over the stovetop and roast until the exteriors are fully blackened. After the pepper is fully roasted, pile them together onto aluminum foil and wrap the peppers up into a package.

• Using gloved hands, scrape off all of the blackened exteriors and slice into small pieces.

• For the queso, in a pot add 3 tablespoons each of flour and butter. Cook and whisk together for 1-2 minutes over low heat. Slowly stream in 2 cups of whole milk while constantly whisking until a thick white sauce has formed.

• Kill the heat, add in 8 ounces of shredded queso de papa and, using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the cheese (stirring gently from the bottom upward over the cheese) until smooth.

• For the corn tortillas, in a saucepan filled with a little vegetable oil over medium heat, fry each tortilla for just a few seconds on each side. Once fried, drain on paper towels. Rinse and repeat with a dozen more tortillas.

• To begin assembly, start by preparing a dipping and rolling station along with an optional Oaxaca cheese.

• Pour some salsa roja into a shallow dish then dip and thoroughly coat a tortilla on both sides with salsa roja.

• Layer with shredded chicken, Oaxaca cheese and poblano peppers in the center of the tortilla before rolling the tortilla around tightly.

• Place the seam side down in a waiting pre-oiled casserole dish. Rinse and repeat until the casserole dish is full.

• Generously drizzle the tortillas with more salsa Roja and topping with more shredded queso de papa then finishing off with a generous drizzle of the cheese sauce.

• Place into a preheated 400°F oven uncovered for 10-15 minutes or until lightly brown and bubbly.

• Let rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.

