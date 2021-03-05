Guy Fieri brings 'The View' to flavortown with his CG classic chicken sandwich

"The View" co-hosts are all in agreement when it comes to the food of Guy Fieri, also known as the Mayor of Flavortown and host of "Tournament of Champions."

On Friday, the Food Network star shows co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Ana Navarro how to make his delicious CG classic chicken sandwich that's sure to satisfy any and all hunger cravings throughout the year.

Recipe courtesy Guy Fieri

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours (including brine time)

Ingredients for chicken

• 1 lb. chicken breast, boneless skinless, trim to 5 oz. and pound to 1/3 inch thick

• 2 cups egg wash (1 T water/1 large egg mixed well)

• 3 cups panko breadcrumbs, seasoned

• 3 cups seasoned flour

• 4 brioche hamburger buns

• 1/2 cup garlic butter (recipe below)

• 1 1/2 cups special sauce (recipe below)

• 2 cups iceberg lettuce, sliced very thin

• 8 slices tomatoes, sliced 1⁄4 inch

• 20 slices kosher pickles, sliced thin

• 12 slices white onion, sliced thin

Ingredients for brine

• 12 cups water

• 1/2 cup kosher salt

• 1/2 cup honey

• 1 tsp red pepper flakes

• 2 tbs granulated garlic

Ingredients for seasoned flour

• 2 cups all purpose flour

• 1 cup corn starch

• 2 tbs granulated garlic

• 2 tbs onion powder

• 1 tb paprika

• 2 tsps fresh cracked black pepper

For for garlic butter

• 1 lb unsalted butter, softened

• 1/4 cup roasted garlic puree (cut off top of garlic head, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, wrap in foil, roast in oven 300°F for 30 minutes or until soft)

• 1 tsp kosher salt

• Method: Combine all ingredients in a stand mixer or food processor and mix until smooth and fully incorporated

For for special sauce

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 2 tbs ketchup

• 2 tbs roasted garlic puree (cut off top of garlic head, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, wrap in foil, roast in oven 300 degrees F for 30 min or until soft)

• 1 tsp yellow mustard

• 1 tsp pickle juice

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 1/2 tsp Worcestershire

• 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

• 1/2 tsp ground black pepper

• 1/2 tsp kosher salt

• Method: Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth

Directions

1. Begin by brining the chicken breasts. In a large pot, bring water to simmer. Add salt, honey, pepper flakes and granulated garlic, and mix until dissolved and fragrant. Dump in ice to chill then place in a dish (large re-sealable plastic bag). Mix well then add chicken breasts. Refrigerate for about 1 hour.2. Mix together seasoned flour ingredients and place in a rimmed dish.3. Drain chicken breasts, pat dry and dredge in seasoned flour. Move around so the chicken gets coated evenly.4. Remove the chicken from the flour and shake off excess flour.5. Place the chicken into a mixing bowl with the egg wash and submerge to evenly coat.6. Remove the chicken from the egg wash and allow the excess to dip off.7. Place the chicken into a rimmed dish with the seasoned panko breadcrumbs and give a firm, even press to push the breadcrumbs into the chicken. Apply enough pressure to flatten the chicken to 1⁄4 inch thickness edge to edge. Ensure the chicken is evenly coated.8. Preheat deep fryer to 350°F and fry the chicken for 5-6 minutes until crispy and golden brown. Work in batches so you don’t over load the fryer.9. Remove the chicken from the fryer and season. Place the breasts on a lined sheet pan. Top each breast with a slice of cheese and place in a preheated 350°F oven. Cook for approx. 4-5 minutes until the cheese is melted.10. Brush the buns with melted garlic butter and toast on a griddle.11. Once toasted to golden brown, spread the special sauce on both buns.12. Evenly lay five slices of pickles and three slices of onions across the bottom bun.13. Place the chicken on top of the bottom bun, top the chicken with tomato and lettuce.14. Add the top bun and serve.

