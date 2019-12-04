On his 50th birthday, Jay-Z gave some of his fans a special present: He returned his music to Spotify.

The "99 Problems" singer yanked his catalog from most major streaming platforms two years ago so that his music could exclusively be accessed on his own service, Tidal.

Brian Ach/Getty Images, FILE

In a announcement Wednesday, Spotify wished the rapper a happy birthday and welcomed him back to the streaming service. The post also depicted a slideshow of Jay-Z's albums that are making their return, including his most-recent album "4:44," that was launched as a Tidal exclusive.

It's unclear what this news means for the future of Tidal which already faces tough competition from both Spotify and Apple Music.

Not to be outshined by its owner's birthday, Tidal also announced on social media that it will honor Jay-Z by "livestreaming our collection of his music videos, performances, documentaries, and more all day long."

In honor of JAY-Z’s birthday, we’ll be livestreaming our collection of his music videos, performances, documentaries, and more all day long.https://t.co/FxIqTUSgeQ #Hov50 pic.twitter.com/Coxk9Xl3kz — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 4, 2019

Tidal and Spotify did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment Wednesday.