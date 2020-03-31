Kim Kardashian West opens up about self-quarantining with family, fight with Kourtney and push for prison reform Kardashian said "it has been really challenging" being seperated from family.

While quarantining with her family of six, Kim Kardashian West joined "The View" via satellite from her home in Calabasas, California, to share about the latest in her life, including the physical altercation with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian and her continued work with prison reform.

The reality show star-turned-activist has stayed socially distant in her home with husband Kanye West and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Overall, Kardashian said handling life amid the coronavirus crisis has "been really challenging" on multiple levels.

"Being at home with four kids, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one – that is out," Kardashian joked about having all four of her children home together. "It's been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

Like many families, the Kardashian-Jenner family is doing their best to stay connected while self-isolating. Kardashian said she and her sisters will have dinner together on video chat. Overall, through the coronavirus experience so far she said, "we really are respecting the rules and do what we gotta do to help fight this virus."

Up until the morning of Kardashian's interview with the Emmy award-winning daytime talk show, her only close interaction aside from her immediate family was with her mother, Kris Jenner, maintaining the recommended six-foot distance from one another.

Kim Kardashian-West appears on "The View" via satellite from her home in Los Angeles, March 31, 2020. ABC

Kylie Jenner was able to apply her sister's makeup before she appeared on "The View" Tuesday morning. "It was just really good to see Kylie this morning just even for a second when she was doing my makeup," Kardashian said. "It's been really hard."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (KUWTK) star also spoke out about the physical altercation between her and older sister Kourtney Kardashian. After Kim Kardashian confronted her sister about work ethic in the reality show's season 18 premiere Thursday, tensions came to an all time high in the form of pushing, scratching and slapping.

"I never want to result to violence like that," Kardashian said on "The View" Tuesday. "Looking back, it also made me realize what Kourtney's really feeling and going through ... It made me more sympathetic to her situation."

Kardashian said that because her older sister wasn't expressing her feelings about being pulled in too many directions, the argument seemed to come out of nowhere, when it had actually "been so built up for so long."

Kardashian went on to say that the "frustration" she and her younger sister Khloe Kardashian had with their older sister was her indecisiveness. "She'd complain every time she'd be there and be such a buzzkill, but not make a definitive choice," she said. "That limbo was really frustrating for everyone."

"I think what people didn't see is I had all these scratches," Kardashian described of her sister Kourtney lunging at her. "I was bleeding." When she realized she had scratches on her arm, she "saw red."

"We actually had to shut down production for a week after that because everyone was just so shook," Kardashian continued. "It was just so uncharacteristic of us to really act like that."

Ultimately, Kardashian said she and her sister "worked it out" and the experience "was good" for them because they now "know each other's boundaries."

During the KUWTK premiere Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian responded to a fan's plea for her to quit the reality show on Twitter saying that "she did" in fact quit.

Kardashian confirmed on "The View" Tuesday that Kourtney is is "taking time off from filming" come the show's mid-season.

"I'm sure if we're filming and she comes down to dinner, of course we'll see her on," Kardashian noted. "But as far as her getting a schedule of where to be and what time and places and all that, that's not really gonna happen for her for a while."

As a mother, reality-star, entrepreneur, influencer and more, Kim Kardashian West seems to thrive in a busy working environment. Amid the global pandemic, she committed her shapewear company SKIMS to donating one million dollars to families with organizations such as Baby2Baby, and she's been exploring how their factories can make medical grade masks.

Most recently, Kardashian lent her star power to advocate for criminal justice reform. In early March, she met with President Donald Trump and several women whose prison sentences he commuted at the White House.

Since the coronavirus pandemic took on new life across the nation, a number of staff and inmates in federal facilities have tested positive for the virus, leading to the release of some nonviolent inmates in several states to reduce the prison population.

"I got to know some of these people that were let out and I know how deserving they are," Kardashian said. "I think it's such an amazing thing that the governors are doing."

Kardashain thanked California Gov. Newsom on Twitter for granting commutation to inmates like David Jassy, who she met while taping her new documentary "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project."

