Kim Kardashian West to meet with Trump, recently commuted ex-prisoners at White House West to lend her star power to criminal justice reform with this visit.

Kim Kardashian West is meeting with President Donald Trump and several women whose prison sentences he commuted at the White House Wednesday, multiple administration officials confirm to ABC News.

She took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to confirm the visit, saying the visit's "bringing light to these women" and they will "discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!"

West has worked with the White House on criminal justice reform issues since 2018, when she appealed to the president directly to secure the commutation of Alice Marie Johnson, who served 21 years for a nonviolent drug offense, and has stayed in touch with the president’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner -- who led the administration's push for prison reform legislation -- ever since.

Kim Kardashian speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a second chance hiring and criminal justice reform event in the East Room of the White House, June 13, 2019. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The three ex-prisoners Trump will meet today were recommended to him as candidates for clemency by Johnson, who has herself gone on to become an advocate for criminal justice reform since her own commutation and has become the administration's de facto poster child on the criminal justice reform. Johnson received a standing ovation at the president's 2019 State of the Union Address and was the star of his reelection campaign Super Bowl ad last month.

The meeting -- where Johnson will also be in attendance -- came about at her request, after seeing the president at a recent White House event related to Black History Month, a person familiar with the matter said.

Johnson thanked the president for granting the requested commutations at that time and asked him if she could bring the three women back to the White House with her for an in-person visit.

The three ex-prisoners meeting the president for the first time today are Tynice Hall, Judith Negron and Crystal Munoz.

Ahead of Wedneday's meeting, West posted a series of tweets about the women to bring attention to their cases: