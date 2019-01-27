It wasn't all bad news for longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone this week: At least he was played by a comedic legend on "Saturday Night Live."

Steve Martin guested as the recently indicted Trump friend in this week's cold open, pleading he was "just a poor helpless man" and asking for a pardon from the president.

The 73-year-old Martin, a touch older than the 66-year-old Stone, appeared on an episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss his indictment by special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday.

"Here with his side of the story is a man you look at and instantly think, I trust this guy. Please welcome Roger Stone." #SNL @SteveMartinToGo pic.twitter.com/qGh2XOcz0j — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 27, 2019

"Here is a guy you see and instantly think: I trust this guy," Carlson, played by Alex Moffet, said.

Carlson said he'd been indicted on seven counts, to which Stone replied, "It was four counts ... OK, I'm lying."

"Seven felonies, I can't even count that high!" Martin, as Stone, excitedly exclaimed.

Carlson pushed that Stone was just an old, confused man.

"Afterward, I could only manage one radio interview, a speech at the courthouse and two TV appearances," he said.

He also said he's starting a legal defense fund, since people have been yelling "hey Roger, go fund yourself" at him so much.

Next up is Secretary of Commerce and man of the people, Wilbur Ross. #SNL pic.twitter.com/MZmeyAwK8a — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 27, 2019

To Carlson's final question, Stone replied, "Pardon me." Carlson repeated the question.

"Oh, no, that wasn't a question, I was asking the president, 'pardon me?'"

Kate McKinnon also made a hilarious appearance earlier on the faux "Tucker Carlson Tonight" as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, adding to her cross-gender impressions of Jeff Sessions and Lindsey Graham.

Ross, who made what many perceived as insensitive comments during the shutdown, encouraged viewers to sell a "lesser Picasso" to raise money for expenses.

Martin was never a cast member on "SNL," but he has hosted the show 15 times -- second only to Alec Baldwin. He's appeared as a guest more than 10 other times.