Nicolle Wallace on relationship with Rosie O'Donnell on 'The View' compared to today

In the latest episode of the "Behind The Table" podcast, former co-host of "The View" Nicole Wallace and current co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened up about working on the show together, becoming great friends and sitting alongside former co-host Rosie O'Donnell.

Goldberg is an EGOT winner with an impressive career on stage and in front of the camera. While continuing her acting career, she joined "The View" in 2007 as co-host and moderator.

Before joining "The View" in 2014, Wallace joined George W. Bush's 2004 re-election campaign team. Then, when he become president, Bush named her the White House communications director.

Wallace also served as senior adviser to the McCain/Palin campaign in 2008.

In the season 18 premiere of "The View" in 2014, Wallace officially joined the Hot Topics table alongside Goldberg, O'Donnell and Rosie Perez. She stayed on for one season.

Today, Wallace anchors her own show, "Deadline White House" on MSNBC.

On the special podcast series "Behind The Table," Wallace and Goldberg discussed their friendship, working with O'Donnell and how Wallace felt about being let go from the show after one season.

Although they first met on "The View," Wallace and Goldberg have been great friends ever since. "We had great discussions. We didn't always agree and found a way to never, ever, ever disrespect one another," Goldberg said on the podcast.

"That, to me, is important on a show if you're going to be with people," she added.

"Friendships are very hard to find, I find, real ones," Goldberg continued. "It's easy to be acquaintances with somebody, but somebody who you can tell stuff to… that's how I feel I am with you. I can tell you anything, call you in the middle of the night."

Wallace told Goldberg that she misses her every day, and that it's difficult to identify "real" friendships among women. "I've never been great at that," Wallace said.

"I am as drawn to you and as committed to you as I was the first time I met you," she said of Goldberg. "You are one of the most astute political observers that I have ever been around. And I love you because you're one of my best friends."

O'Donnell left the show in February 2015 -- in the middle of Wallace's season co-hosting -- after rejoining the show just six months earlier. Though the two often debated on the show, Wallace told Goldberg they're "friends now" and O'Donnell was even a guest on her MSNBC show.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat this for her... she scared the bejesus out of me," Wallace said, recalling when she first met O'Donnell. "I think there was just some muscle memory to fighting with the Republican. And I just I made her mad."

"I never met anybody like that, and I never figured out how to navigate her during our season," she said.

Wallace said that after they both left "The View" and were on the same flight together, they became friends and connected over parenthood. "Anyone on the planet with a kid can relate to Rosie O'Donnell as a mom," Wallace continued.

"If you were to map her brain, 99% of it is spent thinking about her kids and trying to help her kids with whatever they're going through," she added.

Goldberg also chimed in on working with O'Donnell on "Behind The Table."

As moderator, Goldberg explained that she was "supposed to try to keep some peace at the table," but she was also entitled to share her opinions and "ideas of what the world is."

"The world I grew up in is very different than the world she grew up in," Goldberg said of O'Donnell.

Goldberg also claimed that O'Donnell called her the "meanest woman she ever met in the business, but thinks she doesn't mean it now. "Rosie and I have always gotten on when we see each other. We say, 'Hey, what's going on?' And I will always hug her when I see her," she said.

"There's no point in being angry at folks," Goldberg added. "There's no win. You lose so much ability to to map a world together that, what's the point?"

In the fourth episode of "Behind The Table," Wallace and Goldberg discussed the impact co-hosting for one season had on Wallace's life, how their friendship has evolved through the years and the advice show creator Barbara Walters gave Wallace after she got fired.

Listen to more of Nicolle Wallace and Whoopi Goldberg's "Behind The Table" podcast episode:

"Behind the Table" is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.