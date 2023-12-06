Norman Lear, producer of 'All in the Family,' 'The Jeffersons,' dead at 101

Norman Lear, one of the most prolific producers in television history, has died. He was 101 years old.

"Norman lived a life of curiosity, tenacity, and empathy," his family said in a statement. "He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. He began his career in the earliest days of live television and discovered a passion for writing about the real lives of Americans, not a glossy ideal."

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Lear dropped out of Boston's Emerson College in 1942 to join the military, serving in the Mediterranean theater in World War II as a B-17 radio operator and gunner. He flew flew 52 combat missions, for which he was awarded the Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters.

Executive Producer/Creator Norman Lear attends the Television Academy Foundation And Netflix Presents The Power Of TV: A Conversation with Norman Lear And One Day At A Time at Wolf Theatre on June 19, 2017 in North Hollywood, California. Earl Gibson Iii/WireImage/Getty Images

He was discharged from the Army, and in 1950, his television career began; he and his writing partner Ed Simmons got a job writing for "The Ford Star Revue," but after just four shows, Jerry Lewis snatched up to the duo to write for him and Dean Martin on "The Colgate Comedy Hour."

Lear also wrote for the big screen, snagging an Academy Award nomination in 1967 for "Divorce, American Style."

However, 1970s television belonged to Lear: 1971 saw the launch of "All in the Family"; 1972, its first spin-off, "Maude," as well as the Redd Foxx show "Sanford and Son"; in 1974, the Chicago-set "Good Times," and in 1975 the "All in the Family" spin-off "The Jeffersons," as well as "One Day at a Time."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.