Are performers expected to voice political views? 'The View' discusses

Following Grammy winning musician Taylor Swift's pledge to use her influence to speak out against "disgusting rhetoric" in politics, co-hosts on "The View" weigh in on the pressure artists experience to be politically active.

On Thursday, co-hosts Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain discussed Swift's newfound outlook — revealed in an interview with Elle — to use her platform for power of speech.

Swift revealed to Elle that she's taken "a lot of time" to educate herself "on the political system and the branches of government that are signing off on bills that affect our day-to-day life."

"I personally don't need to hear from Taylor Swift on politics," Huntsman reacted. "At the same time though, I feel bad sometimes for celebrities because I think society puts too much pressure on them."

Huntsman went on to say why the position celebrities are in is a catch 22. "If they don't speak, they don't care about it and then when they do speak, [they] are alienating half of [their] followers."

The Dixie Chicks, Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, and Willie Nelson are some of the names Hostin called to mind about celebrities getting into trouble for voicing their political views. "You take the chance of alienating people."

Nicolette Cain/ABC

Behar reminisced about artists Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez, and Bob Dylan, who often spoke out about their political views.

"Everybody was political in my generation. It was what you did," Behar continued. "It seems to me if you are enjoying the fruits of our democracy you have an obligation to speak out when you see that there is injustice going on in this country."

"You are a member of this country everyday enjoying the freedom that we have."

Hosts of "The View" are known for voicing their opinions, and aren't strangers to receiving backlash for expressing their points of view. McCain pointed out that everyday, she and her co-hosts "divide people."

"There are places and spaces you and I – all of us – we go into that… we are unwelcome for what we say ... I think there are some people that maybe just don’t want to subject themselves to it," said McCain. "I couldn't even imagine not being political and not using my voice ... But I think some women aren't like the women of 'The View,' and it's ok for me."

Swift, 29, told Elle now that she's turning 30 she feels "informed enough" to speak to her 114 million followers about politics. "I realized that it actually is my responsibility to use my influence against that disgusting rhetoric," Swift continued.

"I’m going to do more to help. We have a big race coming up next year."

