Rapper Theophilus London reported missing in Los Angeles as police urge public for help

His family is urging the public to share any information about his whereabouts.

Police in Los Angeles are asking for the public's help in the search for rapper Theophilus London, who has been missing since October, the LAPD announced in a department news release Wednesday.

According to police, the 35-year-old rapper's family "lost complete contact with him" in October and the last known sighting of London was at around 12 p.m. local time on Oct. 25 in the neighborhood of Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

"The person reporting and Theophilus' family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned," the LAPD said.

London has black hair and brown eyes, and is about 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 175 pounds, authorities said, and has a birthmark near his left eyebrow.

Singer Theophilus London attends an event, May 1, 2012 in New York. Evan Agostini/AP

London's cousin Mikhail Noel shared a message on his Instagram account urging anyone with information about London's whereabouts to come forward.

"Theo, we will find you. Your family and friends love you, we need you. We want you to be here with us in our presence. We are looking for you to bring you home," he wrote.

"To anyone who knows anything, please reach out to me through DM or contact the LAPD. Any and all information is appreciated to help us find our loved one, Theo," he continued.

London, who has more than 227,000 followers on Instagram, had been active on the platform but appears to have not posted since July.

The family released a statement through Secretly, a label that worked with London, saying that they have been trying to find him for the past few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week, according to The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that a police report was filed.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," London's father, Lary Moses London, said in the family's statement that was obtained by The AP. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you, son."

ABC News has reached out to London's family for comment.

London was born in Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean and later moved to Brooklyn in New York City with his family.

In an interview with ABC News in 2013, London reflected on how he got into music and shared his excitement ahead of a performance in Brooklyn's Prospect Park in the neighborhood where he grew up.

"I grew up in this park. So to come and play now as an adult, it's like a dream come true to me to express my creative self in Prospect Park in front of my friends and family tonight," London said at the time.

London has released three studio albums and is known for collaborating with artists such as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. He was nominated during the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016 for a Grammy for best rap performance for his feature on West's "All Day," which also featured Allan Kingdom and Paul McCartney.

His first studio album, "Timez Are Weird These Days," was released in 2011 by Reprise Records, while his second album, "Vibes," was released by Warner Bros. Records. He later founded his own label and released his latest album, "Bebey," in 2020, which featured artists such as Lil Yachty and Raekwon.

Police urged the public to contact the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800 with any information regarding London's whereabouts.