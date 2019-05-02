Former child star Rick Schroder was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of domestic abuse, the second time the "Silver Spoons" star has been arrested for a domestic violence incident in the last month.

Schroder, who first garnered fame as Ricky Stratton on "Silver Spoons" when he was just 12, was arrested at about 1 a.m. at his home in Topanga, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Authorities responded to the home and interviewed the now 49-year-old Schroder and an unnamed woman, with the sheriff's department saying there were signs of a physical altercation.

Schroder was booked and is being held on $50,000 bail. Official charges against Schroder were not released.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

He was also arrested on April 2 for an altercation with the same woman, according to the sheriff's department.

Schroder, then known as Ricky, moved on from "Silver Spoons" after it was cancelled in 1987, mostly starring in TV movies and miniseries, such as "Lonesome Dove" and "Call of the Wild," before landing a spot on the acclaimed ABC drama "NYPD Blue" in 1998. Schroder replaced Jimmy Smits' character, Bobby Simone, who was killed off in season 6.

He went on to appear in 59 episodes of "NYPD Blue."

Schroder has mostly had bit parts since leaving "NYPD Blue" in 2001, including a role in season 6 of "24" and appearances in various TV movies.