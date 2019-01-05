Transcript for 'Jeopardy's' Alex Trebek on stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'I'm fighting through it'

Finally tonight here, Alex trebek with robin. How he's feeling, how he's fighting, and that current champ. For the first time since his very personal reveal, Alex trebek with our robin Roberts. How are you doing? My oncologist tells me I'm doing well, even though I don't always feel it. I've had kidney stones, I've had ruptured discs, so I'm used to dealing with pain, but what I'm not used to dealing with is the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness. And it brings tears to my eyes. I've discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I'm a bit of a wuss, and -- but I'm fighting through it. The cancer indicators, those are coming down. Good. Reporter: Trebek, who is 78, has been the host of "Jeopardy!" For 35 seasons. Vowing to return for season 36. What have you learned about yourself? Through all this, this journey? I think I've learned that I'm an extremely lucky individual, because inspite of the fact that this diagnosis is not a good one, I have managed to receive so much love from so many people and quite often, you don't get that during your lifetime. After you are passed, after you're dead, people say, oh, he was such a good guy. Reporter: But he says he is feeling the love now. And along with his candor, his humor, too. Reveling in this newest winning streak, "Jeopardy!" James on a role. He came very close the other day, though. That was a little -- That was an interesting -- he won by $18. He won. I know, I know, but -- It doesn't matter. In Vegas, it doesn't matter if you win by a dollar or $18. If you win, you won. You love this. Oh, it exciting. I mean, our ratings are great thanks to him, but everywhere I go, people are talking about him. David Muir is talking about him on the evening newscast for crying out loud. Reporter: But tonight, we're talking about you, Alex, and wishing you well in this fight. We are. He's giving so many others in the same fight hope, so thank you, Alex. We are rooting for you. I'm

