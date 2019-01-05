'NYPD Blue' actor Ricky Schroder arrested for alleged domestic abuse

The actor, who also appeared in 'Silver Spoons,' is accused of hitting his girlfriend.
0:15 | 05/01/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'NYPD Blue' actor Ricky Schroder arrested for alleged domestic abuse
And news tonight about actor Ricky Schroder B actor best known for silver spoons and NYPD blue has been arrested for alleged domestic abuse he's accused of hitting his girlfriend. Police were called to his home and LA county early this morning it's his second domestic violence arrest. In thirty days.

