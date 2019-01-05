Transcript for 'NYPD Blue' actor Ricky Schroder arrested for alleged domestic abuse

And news tonight about actor Ricky Schroder B actor best known for silver spoons and NYPD blue has been arrested for alleged domestic abuse he's accused of hitting his girlfriend. Police were called to his home and LA county early this morning it's his second domestic violence arrest. In thirty days.

