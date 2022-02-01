'The View' celebrates Black History Month 2022

Every February, Americans recognize the accomplishments of Black heroes for Black History Month and "The View" is joining in that celebration again in 2022.

The Emmy-winning daytime talk show recognizes heroes, role models and trailblazers who've made history in the U.S.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Viola Desmond

Viola Desmond was a successful entrepreneur in Canada, who stood her ground against racial segregation by refusing to leave a whites-only area of a theater. She was dragged out by police, arrested and imprisoned, but fought her conviction in court.

Desmond didn't win but her case helped inspire Canada's civil rights movement. She would later be granted Canada's first posthumous pardon, have her own postage stamp and become the first Black person with a solo portrait on Canadian currency.

