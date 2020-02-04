'The View' celebrates Black History Month honoring heroes and role models The daytime talk show highlights those who helped make a difference in America.

Doris Miller



Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller stands at attention after being awarded the Navy Cross medal for for his actions aboard the battleship USS West Virginia (BB-48) during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The medal was presented to Miller by Adm. Chester Nimitz aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CV-6) during a ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, May 27, 1942. U.S. Navy

"The View" kicks off Black History Month by saluting U.S. military hero Doris "Dorie" Miller who fought with honor for his country even when his country didn't honor him.

Born in Waco, Texas, Miller was the grandson of slaves and the son of sharecroppers. At 19, he joined the Navy, but at a time when African Americans were not permitted to use weapons. Consequently, his duties were limited to the mess hall.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Miller was serving on the battleship West Virginia in Pearl Harbor when Japanese forces attacked. Miller carried injured soldiers to safety and then operated the ship's guns to defend his crew. Afterward, the media dubbed Miller the "unnamed Negro mess man hero" until President Franklin D. Roosevelt made him the first black man awarded the Navy Cross -- the U.S. military's second-highest decoration awarded for valor in combat.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2020, Miller became the first black man to have a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named after him.

