'The View' co-host Abby Huntsman announces she's pregnant with twins

Abby Huntsman announced Wednesday that she is pregnant with not just one, but two babies!

"The View" co-host announced the pregnancy in an exclusive interview with People magazine.

Hunstman, 32, and her husband Jeffrey Livingston have a 13-month-old daughter, Isabel Grace, who will become a big sister to the twins.

Hunstman released a children's book last year inspired by her daughter that shows one girl's exploration of careers that help her community.

Hunstman first joined "The View" lineup alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Meghan McCain in September 2018.