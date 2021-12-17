'The View' co-hosts share their favorite things from 2021 under $50
Get the items you love without breaking the bank.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or somebody else, you can't go wrong with "The View" co-hosts' favorite things.
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro share their favorite items from this year that are friendly for your wallet with all items being under $50.
Ana Navarro
Andrew Zimmern Badia spices: $4 each; AndrewZimmern.com/Badia
That Gay Guy Candle Co. candles: $25; ThatGayGuyCandleCompany.com
Sunny Hostin
1619 Project t-shirt: $30; Store.NYTimes.com
Vetiver Les Cayes soaps, oils and candles: $35+; VetiverLesCayes.com
Joy Behar
Knock Knock pads: $7.99; KnockKnockStuff.com
Gift Wrap My Face: $19.99; GiftWrapMyFace.com
Sara Haines
Marley's Monsters UNpaper towels: $10+; MarleysMonsters.com
Conscious Step socks: $10+; ConsciousStep.com
Whoopi Goldberg
Car Escape tool, seatbelt cutter/window breaker from resqme: $9.95+; resqme.com
Star Night light projector: $38.15; Wayfair.com
