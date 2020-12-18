'The View' co-hosts share their favorite things in 2020 under $50 Get the items you love without breaking the bank!

Whether you're shopping for yourself or somebody else, you can't go wrong with "The View" co-hosts' favorite things! Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro share their favorite items from this year that are friendly for your wallet with all items being under $50.

ANA NAVARRO

• ‘Memories Of A Cuban Kitchen’ by Joan Schwartz & Mary Urrutia Randelman: $23.99; hmhbooks.com

• Ever Fairy Hair Wraps: $27.99; amazon.com



SUNNY HOSTIN

• Monopoly: $19.99; hasbro.com

• Clue: $9.99; hasbro.com

• Pictionary: $19.99; shop.mattel.com

• ‘I Am These Truths: A Memoir Of Identity, Justice, And Living Between Worlds’ by Sunny Hostin: $27.99; kewandwillow.com



SARA HAINES

• Piccolina: $28+; piccolinakids.com

• Bella Tunno: $6.99+; bellatunno.com



JOY BEHAR

• Four Seasons Total Landscaping T-Shirt: $25-$30; threadless.com

• Hot Head Candles: $15; hotheadcandles.com



WHOOPI GOLDBERG

• The Jonsteen Company Seed Grow Kits: $10.99; sequoiatrees.com

• Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline: $28.99; penguinrandomhouse.com

• Pete the Cat's 12 Groovy Days of Christmas: $12.99; petethecatbooks.com

• Blue Q Toothbrushes: $7.99; blueq.com

• 'Meditation Station' by Susan B. Katz: $17; amazon.com

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.