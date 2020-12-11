'The View' shares 2020's hottest toys and must-haves for the holidays Learn about the newest toys that your kids can enjoy year-round!

With everything kids have gone through in 2020, they deserve an amazing holiday celebration. Whoopi Goldberg and Elizabeth Werner share the hottest holiday toys this year on "The View."

Star Wars The Child Animatronic

He may look like "Baby Yoda," but this lovable creature is called The Child -- and now you can become his protector with this animatronic toy from Star Wars!

Touching the top of The Child Animatronic Edition's head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles and more, all while the figure's head moves up and down, ears move back and forth and eyes open and close. Boys and girls ages 4 and up can pretend to harness the power of the Force as The Child toy closes its eyes, raises its arm and sighs as if exerting a great amount of energy.

$59.99; Shop.Hasbro.com

Tonies and Toniebox

Tonies is the original, screenless audio entertainment system for young children. The concept was developed by two dads who were solving a few everyday problems all parents face: too much screen time and no parent-free story-time options.

When paired with the whimsical collection of hand-painted Tonies characters, the Toniebox comes to life with hours of stories to tell, worlds to explore and songs to sing along. Tonies will offer 17 unique characters, including ones from Disney favorites such as "The Lion King," "Cinderella," "Cars" and "The Little Mermaid." Creative-Tonies also come in diverse skin colors (U.S. only) at launch so families can choose a figure that reflects their child.

Tonies $14.99, Toniebox $99.99; US.Tonies.com

Deer Pong

Oh deer! Meet Bucky the Stag, the talking deer who amps up the fun in this funny and frantic race to be the first team to land its three balls in the antler cups.

There will be lots of laughs as Bucky the Stag moves his mouth while he trash-talks players and is entertaining with music and other ridiculous banter. Plus, you can switch to "Joke Mode," to hear his eye-rolling jokes and phrases. Requires three AA batteries, not included. Available at most major retailers.



$19.99; Shop.Hasbro.com

Lego Art

Discover the pleasure of a different Lego building experience!

Celebrate some of the world's most iconic artists, bands and characters with these unique Lego Art sets. Create wall art to display, with three or four building options in each set so you can choose your favorite. While building, immerse yourself in the soundtrack, with stories closely linked to the piece.

$119.99; Lego.com

Counter-Cade

Step right up to the counter and play away!

Take Arcade1Up's next generation of Counter-Cade right out of the box, plug it in and start some retro gaming. Counter-Cades are compact in size, but always an enormous amount of fun.

$149.99; Arcade1Up.com

Retro Home Arcade Machine Gaming Stool

Arcade1Up's stool is the perfect addition to any at-home arcade. The adjustable retro home arcade gaming stool puts you in the perfect position to hit the high score!

$79.99; Arcade1Up.com

Radio Flyer's Ultimate Go-Kart

Your child will love zooming around at the top speed of 8 mph, using the large rear tires for ultimate drifting action, and racing around the neighborhood with Radio Flyer's Ultimate Go-Kart. Features like the high-visibility racing flag, hand-brake system and sturdy steel frame add to the classic look of this electric go-kart and make it a safe ride.

The Ultimate Go-Kart fits toddlers and kids between the ages of 3 and 8 years old, allowing for years of go-karting fun!

$299.99; RadioFlyer.com

