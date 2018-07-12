Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards nominations live

TV stars are undoubtedly on edge this morning as they wait to hear who will be honored with a nomination for the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Interested in Emmys? Add Emmys as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Emmys news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"The Handmaid's Tale" actress Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold, who is set to star in the new NBC drama "New Amsterdam," will be on-hand in North Hollywood to help the Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington make the announcements beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The nomination ceremony can be streamed on the Emmys website, or right here! (If it's not streaming yet, don't worry it's coming.)

"It has been another exceptional year in television marked by extraordinary storytelling from a wealth of diverse and innovative content creators," Washington said in a statement. "We are pleased to have these two talented performers join us to announce this year's Emmy nominees and to celebrate television excellence."

This year's Emmy Awards will broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

It will be co-hosted by "Saturday Night Live" comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che.