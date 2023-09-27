WGA strike to end Wednesday, members authorized to return to work

After 148 days, leaders of the Writers Guild of America have unanimously voted to lift its strike, allowing writers to return to work Wednesday, Sept. 27.

"The WGAW Board and WGAE Council also voted unanimously to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th. This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership's right to make a final determination on contract approval." The union announced on Tuesday.

Unions representing thousands of Hollywood movie and television writers reached a "tentative" deal with major studios on Sunday, ending a strike that lasted 146 days and brought pickets to productions and company offices nationwide.

