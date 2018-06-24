14 films, TV shows, albums and more to check out this week

An awards show, TV premieres and a slew of new music releases: This is a big week for pop culture.

"Good Morning America" has compiled a few premieres and release dates that you may want to keep in mind throughout the week.

Between a juicy new novel, the Season 2 premiere of "GLOW" and Hugh Grant's return to TV, we wish you the best of luck trying to cram it all in before the week ends!

Sunday, June 24

The 2018 BET Awards show is taking over Los Angeles on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And with Jamie Foxx as the host, it’s sure to be a hilarious time with plenty of singing from the Grammy-winning actor. The evening will also feature performances by Nicki Minaj, her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, Migos, Janelle Monae along with Daniel Ceasar and H.E.R.

Monday, June 25

"Double Dare," the popular game show from the '80s and '90s, is back -- and yes, former host Marc Summers will be involved. The revamped version features actress Liza Koshy as the host, and like the original, will feature two teams competing for prizes by answering trivia questions, taking on physical challenges, and of course, completing a wacky obstacle course. The premiere airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

For those looking to watch something more serious, try "Believer," a documentary that follows Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds' a campaign for LGBTQ acceptance within the Mormon community in which he grew up. It premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Tuesday, June 26

Bestselling author Emily Giffin is out with another novel we’re sure to fall in love with. It’s called “All We Ever Wanted” and it’s centered on Windsor Academy, a prestigious private school in Nashville. When a scandal erupts over a photograph from a party, the community and its players must face many facts about themselves and each other.

If you've been able to avoid spoilers for all of 2018, then congratulations: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits Netflix this week! As we know, this is Carrie Fisher's last "Star Wars" film, and an action-packed adventure for Luke Skywalker, Rey and the rest of the gang.

Wednesday, June 27

Reality TV fans will want to check out the season premiere of "Big Brother," which airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Hosted by Julie Chen, Season 20 will feature a professional wrestler, a Texas A&M graduate student, and a poker dealer, among others.

Thursday, June 28

Foodies may be interested in the season premiere of "Food Quest," the reality show that documents hosts Kim Alexis and Mario Lopez eating their way around the globe. Season 2, which begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FYI network, features Chicago-style pizza, Shojin food in Tokyo and a look at London's oldest spirits retailer.

Friday, June 29

It's been almost three years since the first "Sicario" film came out, but Oscar-winner Benicio Del Toro is back in "Day of Soldado." This gritty sequel about the drug war on the U.S.-Mexico border is about as relevant as it gets today. Josh Brolin and Catherine Keener join the all-star cast. But leave the kiddos at home; this thriller is definitely rated R!

"GLOW," which of course stands for "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling," is back on Netflix for season 2! Alison Brie and Marc Maron return for this wild ride of a show, set back in the 1980s, that examines at the lives of female professional wrestlers.

Amazon users can also watch the drama series "A Very English Scandal," which stars Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe, a real-life British politician in the 1960s whose career was derailed after his affair with a male model.

Music lovers, look for new releases from Drake, Florence + the Machine and Gorillaz.

Saturday, June 30

Hallmark Channel is debuting its latest original movie, "Yes, I Do," at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Starring Jen Lilley and Marcus Rosner, the movie centers around a couple that has tried to marry more than once and now faces even bigger challenges trying to make it down the aisle.