The mass shooting at a country-western bar in Thousand Oaks, California, that killed 12 and injured about 10 others has left some people in the area looking into the whereabouts and safety of their loved ones.

One such person is actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, who with husband Adam Housley is desperately trying to find their niece, Alaina.

After the young woman's roommate posted a message on , which read that her friends had gone out dancing and, "My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything," the actress addressed her directly, writing, "Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?"

The two have been going back and forth trying to find out anything they can about her whereabouts or status.

The actress and "Real" host has asked questions like, "Do you know what hospitals she could be at?" and "Is she the only one unaccounted for?"

Her roommate is also in contact with Adam Housley and indeed said Alaina is the only one of her friends not accounted for at the time, adding, "Yes, all the other girls are safe."

As of a few hours ago, the actress added that her niece is still unaccounted for.

"We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting," she wrote.

Adam Housley has also been posting about his niece, "praying" that she will be found safe after everything is sorted out by authorities.

"Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do," he wrote later this morning.

Adam Housley spoke to the Los Angeles Times earlier today and said his niece's Apple Watch and iPhone's location still puts her at the bar.

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead. I’m hoping I’m wrong,” he told the paper.

Mowry-Housley's sister and fellow actress, Tia Mowry, also took to Instagram to write, "Alaina Housely we are praying. We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you! #borderline."

Authorities say the bar, which was hosting a weekly college night, was filled when they responded to a shooting just before midnight. The lone suspect, 28-year-old Ian David Long, was later found dead inside the bar.

In addition to those that were killed, 10 people with gunshot wounds or lacerations were sent to Los Robles Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released, hospital officials said.

ABC News' Karma Allen, Justin Doom, Emily Shapiro and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.