An adorable new photo of a smiley baby Prince Louis being held by his grandfather, Prince Charles, was published today in the British news outlet Sunday Times Magazine.

HRH The Prince of Wales on and off duty in today’s Sunday Times Magazine. Photos by @ChrisJack_Getty. pic.twitter.com/TinrDaELqc — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 18, 2018

The photo, taken by longtime royals photographer Chris Jackson, who's been photographing the family for more than 15 years, came just days after Charles' 70th birthday last week on Nov. 14.

Princess Kate joined by Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan for Prince Louis' christening

It features the heir apparent to the British throne sweetly embracing his youngest grandson, offering a rare, candid glimpse at Charles as a doting grandfather.

Last week, Clarence House released new family photographs of the whole family together, the first official photos of the whole family since the christening of Prince Louis in July.

The images showed the three men who will each be king: Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, all together.