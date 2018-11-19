See an adorable new photo of Prince Louis with his grandfather, Prince Charles

Nov 19, 2018, 7:12 AM ET
PHOTO: HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with the royal family on Sept. 5, 2018 in London.Chris Jackson/Clarence House via Getty Images
HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on Sept. 5, 2018 in London.

An adorable new photo of a smiley baby Prince Louis being held by his grandfather, Prince Charles, was published today in the British news outlet Sunday Times Magazine.

The photo, taken by longtime royals photographer Chris Jackson, who's been photographing the family for more than 15 years, came just days after Charles' 70th birthday last week on Nov. 14.

(MORE: Prince William, Princess Kate joined by Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan for Prince Louis' christening)

It features the heir apparent to the British throne sweetly embracing his youngest grandson, offering a rare, candid glimpse at Charles as a doting grandfather.

(MORE: Princess Kate makes 1st official solo appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis)

PHOTO: HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House with the royal family, Sept. 5, 2018 in London.Chris Jackson/Clarence House via Getty Images
HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House with the royal family, Sept. 5, 2018 in London.

Last week, Clarence House released new family photographs of the whole family together, the first official photos of the whole family since the christening of Prince Louis in July.

The images showed the three men who will each be king: Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, all together.

(MORE: Prince William, Princess Kate make Prince Louis's birth official)

PHOTO: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St Jamess Palace, London, July 9, 2018.Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, July 9, 2018.

Comments