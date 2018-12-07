The first batch of Grammy nominations are in and stars like Lady Gaga, Drake and more all earned multiple nods.

Gaga and her "A Star is Born" co-star Bradley Cooper earned four stars for the soundtrack to their blockbuster film.

But it was Kendrick Lamar and Drake who led all nominees with seven total nods each. Lamar for his "Black Panther" soundtrack and various songs, and Drake for "God's Plan."

Here are the top nominees:

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton, "Sex & Cigarettes"

Leon Bridges, "Good Thing"

Lalah Hathawy, "Honestly"

H.E.R., "H.E.R."

PJ Morton, "Gumbo Unplugged"

Album of the Year

"Invasion of Privacy," Cardi B

"By the Way I Forgive You," Brandi Carlile

"Scorpion," Drake

"H.E.R.," H.E.R.

"Beerbongs & Bentleys," Post Malone

"Dirty Computer," Janelle Monae

"Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves

"Black Panther OST," Kendrick Lamar, various artists

Record of the Year

Cardi B, "I Like It"

Brandi Carlile, "The Joke"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "All the Stars"

Post Malone & 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Zedd & Maren Morris, "The Middle"

Song Of The Year

"All The Stars," Kendrick Lamar

"Boo’d Up," Ella Mai

"God’s Plan," Drake

"In My Blood," Shawn Mendes

"The Joke," Brandi Carlile

"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"This is America," Childish Gambino

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"

Beck "Colors"

Björk "Utopia"

David Byrne "American Utopia"

St. Vincent "Masseduction"

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains, "Rainier Fog"

Fall Out Boy, "M A N I A"

Ghost "Prequelle"

Greta Van Fleet "From the Fires"

Weezer "Pacific Daydream"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello "Camila"

Kelly Clarkson "Meaning of Life"

Ariana Grande "Sweetener"

Shawn Mendes "Shawn Mendes"

Pink "Beautiful Trauma"

Taylor Swift "Reputation"

For the full list, head over to Grammy.com.