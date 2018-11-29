Why Amy Schumer is launching a new affordable clothing line

Amy Schumer’s venture into the retail industry is launching soon.

The actress announced in July that she is collaborating with her personal stylist, Leesa Evans, for a new size-inclusive clothing line.

Schumer on Wednesday revealed more details about the label, Le Cloud, including its release date — Dec. 13.

"My instinct is to be authentic and to empower women of all ages and sizes to do the same," Schumer told Women's Wear Daily. "We are making beautiful, comfortable and wearable clothing that is accessible to real women."

“A Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful when wearing these pieces. We take our product seriously, but not ourselves," she added.

The 23-piece line will be offered exclusively at discount designer clothing retailer Saks Off Fifth. Schumer explained the choice on her Instagram account.

"@lecloudclothing is at saks OFFFFFFFFF 5th. Not saks 5th. Saks off 5th is a discount store,” she wrote. “This line is for all women. We made it as inexpensive as humanly possible without sacrificing the feel and look of it. Quality control!"

"Most things are under 100 and they are forever pieces. But we will be using the skin of children to make the material for our ponchos. Cool?" the comedian joked.

The collection will range in price from $38 and go up to $238 for more luxe items like a cashmere coat.

"We didn’t want it to feel exclusive to just people who are making $100,000 a year or over. We made the prices as reasonable as possible, without sacrificing the quality. I think it sends a good message," Schumer told WWD on the collection.

She went on, "All my friends are nurses and teachers and mothers. They’re not buying the newest designer stuff. I wanted it to be affordable to people in my actual life."

Schumer will enlist her friends to model the upcoming collection.

The collection’s current offerings range in size from XS to XXL, which translates to a size 20. But "we plan to go up to a size 40 as soon as we can. And it will be soon," Schumer said.

The brand’s social account shared several black and white sketches from the upcoming collection.

"When designing Le Cloud we approached each style with the goal of creating shapes that make women feel good about themselves, so their unique personalities can shine through," Evans told WWD.

The collection is not only looking to promote inclusivity, it’s also contributing to a good cause.

Thirty percent of net proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Community Partners to support Stylefund, an organization Schumer and Evans established in 2016 to help women embrace their bodies and personal style, according to WWD.