Ariana Grande keeps her fans guessing with new song 'Imagine'

Ariana Grande can’t stop releasing new music.

The 25-year-old pop star dropped another new single “Imagine” at midnight last night, just a few weeks after releasing her hit “thank u, next.”

The lyric video for “Imagine,” from her upcoming fifth album, has already amassed more than 1.3 million views.

She revealed in an Instagram story on Friday that the song is about recognizing the loss of relationships.

"A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth/exploring new independence)," the screenshot she posted read. "But for those of you asking about ‘Imagine’: I would say if ‘Thank U, Next’ = acceptance… ‘Imagine’ = denial. Hope that makes sense."

The song unsurprisingly sent the Twitterverse ablaze with fans guessing if it was about any of the stars famous exes, including "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson or the late rapper Mac Miller.

Hours before the song’s premiere, Grande counted down the highly-anticipated release with her loyal legion of fans on Twitter.

“Gift wrapping, face masking, bringing back photo booth and counting down to imagine hby,” she captioned a selfie wearing a face mask.

gift wrapping, face masking, bringing back photo booth and counting down to imagine hby pic.twitter.com/D9O44z1jAZ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 13, 2018

The singer also plugged her and fellow singer Miley Cyrus’ new singles by subtly alluding to Kanye West's and Drake’s recent feud.

West tweeted multiple updates last night about an alleged spat he had with the Toronto rapper.

“Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u,” Grande wrote.

guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

Cyrus cheekily responded, “Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next!”

Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! ?????????? https://t.co/iQKLQ9dP4Q — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 14, 2018

Cyrus just released her cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" with Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.