Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are expecting their first child

There’s a baby coming to Bachelor Nation.

Former "Bachelor" stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancée Lauren Burnham announced on Wednesday that they are expecting. Burnham is due in June 2019.

Luyendyk posted a photo on Instagram to announce the couple’s happy news.

"Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you’re going to be a dad!” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. “We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we’re so freakin’ happy!"

Burnham posted an image on her account as well, captioning the image with, "Our greatest adventure begins June 2019!"

Burnham told Us Weekly about when the couple found out.

"I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over," Burnham told the magazine. She said she wanted Luyendyk to read the results of the test.

"Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, 'You’re pregnant!'" she recalled.

The couple, who currently live together in Phoenix, Arizona, are set to wed in January 2019.

Luyendyk famously dumped his former fiancée and "The Bachelorette" star Becca Kufrin on television in an episode that aired in March 2018.