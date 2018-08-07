'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Colton and Tia finally come face-to-face

Colton and Tia's relationship was a major plot point during the last season of "The Bachelorette," and now, they'll have a chance to see what's really there.

In a sneak peek of the season premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise," the two are reunited on the beach in Mexico.

When Colton arrives, date card in hand, Tia says to the camera that all her old feelings for him have come rushing back, and that she's excited "to have this conversation that I've been waiting on."

So, when Colton asks to "steal" Kendall, Tia and her fellow castmates appear to be shocked.

"Colton, why are we pulling girls that aren't named Tia?" wondered his former "Bachelorette" co-star, Jordan.

During season 14 of "The Bachelorette," Colton told Bachelorette Becca Kufrin that he'd previously gone on a date with her friend and former "Bachelor" castmate, Tia, but said there was no spark there. However, toward the end of the season, Tia admitted to Becca that she still felt she could have a future with Colton.

In the "Paradise" preview, Colton tells host Chris Harrison that although he's looking forward to seeing Tia, he plans to keep his options open.

"That's sort of why I'm anxious, why I'm nervous," he said. "I don't know where things are gonna go."

The season premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise" airs at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC.