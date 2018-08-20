'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Tia in tears after a newcomer asks Colton on a date

A new arrival on "Bachelor in Paradise" has her sights set on Colton, which triggered Tia into a fit of tears as the drama heats up this season.

In a sneak peek for tonight's episode, newcomer Jacqueline approaches Colton and asks if they can talk. As Colton and Jacqueline converse and begin to get to know each other, Tia breaks down in tears.

"I can't do it," Tia said to the cameras as she starts to cry. "I've just been overwhelmed every day. There's a lot of things going on around me that are out of my control."

ABC via Getty Images

"Jacqueline could take Colton on a date tonight ... I wish I could just grab his face and say, 'Choose me, please choose me,'" Tia added.

She continued that she "came here to find something real."

"But at this point, I don't know exactly what that is or exactly what it's going to be," she said through tears.

Meanwhile, Colton and the new girl are hitting it off, speaking candidly about the emotions he felt after being rejected by Becca Kufrin in the most recent season of "The Bachelorette."

At the end of the preview clip, Jacqueline tells Colton, "I was wondering if you'd go on a date with me?"

To see if Colton will go out with the new girl, or if he has feelings for Tia -- whom he famously dated before -- tune in to "Bachelor in Paradise" tonight at 8 p.m. ET.