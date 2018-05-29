Last night, fans watched as reality TV star Becca Kufrin got her chance at finding love on the premiere of "The Bachelorette."

Today, Kufrin described on "GMA" what it was like meeting the 28 suitors.

"I walked in that first night after all of the guys came out of the limos, the hearses and the minivans and it hit me," Kufrin said. "All of their eyes were fixated on me and I'm like, 'What did I just get myself into? Don't screw up my words, don't trip.' But it's a good problem to have."

Kufrin, 28, recently made a bombshell announcement that she is in love and engaged.

Late last year, Kufrin got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the taping of the "Bachelor" season 22 finale in Peru. However, after production ended, Luyendyk Jr. had a change of heart, and broke up with Kufrin as cameras rolled.

"Being on this side of things, I can empathize with him [Luyendyk Jr.] so much more," Kufrin said of choosing between her suitors. "It's a struggle because you meet so many guys, you make so many great relationships and if you're doing it right you should be open in developing feelings for multiple people."

She added, "It was very tricky to navigate and I just wanted to go about it my way and to really respect the guys and treat them the way that I wanted to be treated."

Kufrin said in next week's episode she and one lucky guy go on a date to a "rage room," where they smash things from her past, including items from her relationship with Luyendyk Jr.

"I walked into this warehouse and its his old race car from last season, it's the proposal playing on loop on monitors that we can smash," she explained. "We had sledgehammers, we had baseball bats, we had crowbars. Everything was fair game. It was so fun."

ABC News' Lesley Messer contributed to this report.