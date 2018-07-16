In every hometown episode of "The Bachelorette," there's a parent or two who asks tough questions, and this time around, it seems that person may be Colton's father.

A sneak peek obtained by "Good Morning America" reveals that in tonight's episode, Colton's dad expresses concern that while his son has been nothing but straightforward with Becca, he's unsure if she's reciprocated the same openness.

His concern, he added, is that she may not be as ready for a long-term relationship and that Colton could end up brokenhearted.

"Are you OK with the honesty that he's told you about Tia?" he asked Becca, who responded that she is. "He seems to have explained himself but, yet, has the love and the engagement between you and Arie been addressed with him?"

In last week's episode, Becca and Colton enjoyed a one-on-one date in the Bahamas, during which he confessed to her that he's a virgin. She told him she'd never judge his lifestyle and gave him a rose. In the end, she also gave roses to Jason, Blake, and Garrett, all of whom will also have the opportunity to introduce Becca to their parents.

Tonight's episode of "The Bachelorette" airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.