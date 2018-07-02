In recent weeks, "Bachelorette" contestant Chris has been having a tough time figuring out where he stands with Becca.

In tonight's episode, it seems like he takes matters into his own hands.

In a sneak peek obtained by "Good Morning America," Chris is seen writing in a journal and appears to take that book with him during a visit to see Becca.

"At this point, I do have nothing to lose. I have only to gain. Tonight I'm feeling kind of rejuvenated. I'm feeling motivated and I'm feeling ready to take initiative," he said in a confessional. "Actions speak louder than words. Things are about to happen."

In last week's episode, Chris and Becca had a tense conversation about the status of their relationship. Becca confessed that she felt ignored by him and questioned whether he wanted to date her. It seems that interaction only served to further upset him.

"It's obvious to me that Chris is falling apart," Colton said. "He's a walking storm cloud right now."

"The Bachelorette" airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET.