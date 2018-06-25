Cardi B confirms she and Offset wed last year

As Cardi B prepares to give birth to her first child with Migos member Offset, she's confirmed that the two were secretly married last year.

In a statement shared to her page, the former "Love and Hip Hop" reality star explained Monday that their no-frills wedding took place in September, and the only witness was her cousin.

However, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper decided against going public with her marriage at the time.

"There are moments that I want to keep for myself," she explained.

The couple publicly announced their engagement in October 2016. The 25-year-old revealed her pregnancy during a performance on "Saturday Night Live" in April.

"Our relationship was so new... breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other," she wrote in the Twitter statement. "I said I do, with no dress, no makeup, and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!"

Her revelation comes after TMZ published a copy of couple's marriage certificate on Monday. The document shows Cardi’s birth name, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, and Offset’s given name, Kiani Kendrell Cephus, and it's dated September 20, 2017, in Fulton County, Georgia.

Speculation began to swirl after Migos won the Best Group category at the BET Awards Sunday, and Offset said in accepting the honor, “I thank my wife.”

Cardi cleared up the speculation in her statement, adding one final quip.

"At least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock," she wrote.

Ken Simmons contributed to this report.