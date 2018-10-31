Are Cardi B and Nicki Minaj finally calling a truce?

The two rappers have been feuding for months. And the verbal bashing keeps getting uglier.

“Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out," Minaj posted on Twitter. "We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you."

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ?? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

The post has already collected 100,000 likes in less than two days.

Cardi B reposted Minaj’s message on her own Instagram, writing, “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

On Monday the two rapers reignited their feud when Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, claimed that Minaj leaked Cardi's cell number to her fans, leading to death threats against Cardi’s baby, Kulture.

Minaj denied the accusation on her Beats 1 “Queen Radio” show and offered $100,000 for surveillance video of their altercation at a New York Fashion Week show in September, where Cardi repeatedly threw a shoe at her.

Cardi quickly responded with 10 expletive-filled videos on Instagram, saying, "You lie so much you can't keep up with your f---- lies.”

All in all, it's been a rough few weeks for fans. But it finally looks like there is light at the end of the tunnel!