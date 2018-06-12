Cast of 'The Bold Type' play 'Whose Headline?'

Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy and Aisha Dee of Freeform's "The Bold Type" stopped by "Good Morning America" today to reveal what fans can expect from season two.

Before the show, the cast played an exciting game of "Whose Headline?" where they grabbed news headlines from a bowl and matched them to each other based on their personalities.

"Distracted woman using her cell phone falls into fountain," Dee read while eyeing Stevens.

YES, TOTALLY FREAKING WOW. #TheBoldType women are about to hit the @GMA stage. Don’t forget to tune in this morning. ?? pic.twitter.com/8yjS1K3foX — The Bold Type (@TheBoldTypeTV) June 12, 2018

"Why is it me?!" Stevens replied. "You're uncoordinated. You would fall into the fountain even though I'm on my phone a lot."

