Check out what the stars wore at the 2019 Golden Globes

Jan 6, 2019, 7:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Lady Gaga attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Celebrities debuted a variety of diverse fashions at the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards Sunday night.

Actress and musical icon Lady Gaga, who is nominated for best actress in a drama for her performance in "A Star Is Born," donned a sophisticated lavender gown for the big night.

PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lady Gaga attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Never one to shy away from making a statement on the red carpet, she dyed her hair to match the color of her gown.

Fans noticed that her dress also channeled Judy Garland's iconic look in the 1954 version of the movie.

The night's co-host, "Killing Eve" actress Sandra Oh, made an entrance in a white Atelier Versace gown.

Oh will make history tonight as the first Asian actress to host the awards show.

Constance Wu, who is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, comedy for her performance in "Crazy Rich Asians," dazzled for the cameras.

PHOTO: Constance Wu attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Constance Wu attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emily Blunt, also nominated in the same category for her performance in "Mary Poppins Returns," looked thrilled to be there.

"Black Panther" stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o went for bright colors. The film is up for multiple nominations.

One star the opted for a rather unconventional look? Julia Roberts in Stella McCartney.

She wore a custom one-shoulder dress with pleated skirt with black trousers.

PHOTO: Julia Roberts attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Julia Roberts attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Rachel Brosnahan, who is nominated in the best actress in a musical or comedy series category for her performance in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," wore a yellow Prada gown.

Actress Amy Adams, who's up for best actress in two categories for "Vice" and "Sharper Objects," wore a blue off-the-shoulder custom Calvin Klein gown to the big night.

The designer posted a sneak peek of the construction of the gown before the show.

Actress Jameela Jamil, star of "The Good Place," which is nominated for best television series — musical or comedy, showed off her fashion hack for staying warm at the show.

She shared a shot of her full look on Instagram.

Actress Lili Reinhart, star of CW's "Riverdale," wore a dazzling red strapless gown on the carpet.

PHOTO: Lili Reinhart attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lili Reinhart attends the 76th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Patricia Clarkson's red gown featured sheer paneling.

One star that opted for an all-white look? Jamie Lee Curtis in a sleek Alexander Wang gown.

