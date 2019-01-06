Check out what the stars wore at the 2019 Golden Globes

Celebrities debuted a variety of diverse fashions at the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards Sunday night.

Actress and musical icon Lady Gaga, who is nominated for best actress in a drama for her performance in "A Star Is Born," donned a sophisticated lavender gown for the big night.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from making a statement on the red carpet, she dyed her hair to match the color of her gown.

Fans noticed that her dress also channeled Judy Garland's iconic look in the 1954 version of the movie.

Lady Gaga paying tribute to Judy Garland from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/tsMP1fWLdx — Lady Gaga Now ?? (@LadyGagaNowNet) January 7, 2019

The night's co-host, "Killing Eve" actress Sandra Oh, made an entrance in a white Atelier Versace gown.

Oh will make history tonight as the first Asian actress to host the awards show.

Constance Wu, who is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, comedy for her performance in "Crazy Rich Asians," dazzled for the cameras.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt, also nominated in the same category for her performance in "Mary Poppins Returns," looked thrilled to be there.

"Black Panther" stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o went for bright colors. The film is up for multiple nominations.

One star the opted for a rather unconventional look? Julia Roberts in Stella McCartney.

She wore a custom one-shoulder dress with pleated skirt with black trousers.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rachel Brosnahan, who is nominated in the best actress in a musical or comedy series category for her performance in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," wore a yellow Prada gown.

Actress Amy Adams, who's up for best actress in two categories for "Vice" and "Sharper Objects," wore a blue off-the-shoulder custom Calvin Klein gown to the big night.

The designer posted a sneak peek of the construction of the gown before the show.

Actress Jameela Jamil, star of "The Good Place," which is nominated for best television series — musical or comedy, showed off her fashion hack for staying warm at the show.

An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD. pic.twitter.com/M9erhxbJC3 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 6, 2019

She shared a shot of her full look on Instagram.

Actress Lili Reinhart, star of CW's "Riverdale," wore a dazzling red strapless gown on the carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson's red gown featured sheer paneling.

One star that opted for an all-white look? Jamie Lee Curtis in a sleek Alexander Wang gown.