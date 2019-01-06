Lady Gaga honors Judy Garland at 2019 Golden Globes

Lady Gaga channeled the late Judy Garland at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.

Interested in Golden Globes? Add Golden Globes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Golden Globes news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The 32-year-old actress, who won for best original song for "Shallow" and is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, drama for her performance in "A Star Is Born," paid tribute to Garland, who starred in the 1954 version of the film.

The dramatic gown mirrored the one Garland wore while playing Vicki Lester in the older version of the film. Gaga also dyed her hair to match the beautiful couture gown.

Many of the star's fans noted the similarities on social media.

Lady Gaga paying tribute to Judy Garland from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/tsMP1fWLdx — Lady Gaga Now ?? (@LadyGagaNowNet) January 7, 2019

Gaga is known to wear outlandish styles during award shows, so the classic choice surprised some. She accessorized with an exquisite diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

The remake of the film, starring Gaga and Bradley Cooper, marked the iconic singer's first time in a leading role on the big screen. The film centers on the love story of two musicians and how substance abuse issues challenge their relationship.

She is already a Golden Globe winner, though. Gaga received an award for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television for her performance in “American Horror Story: Hotel” in 2016.