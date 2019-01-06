Golden Globes 2019: Complete winners list

The 2019 Golden Globes are underway and the first award of the night has already been given out!
Interested in Golden Globes?Add Golden Globes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Golden Globes news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Add Interest
The winner was legendary actor Michael Douglas for his work in "The Kominsky Method." It was an exciting start!
More awards are being announced right now as Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host.
The winners will be updated live throughout the night!
Check out the full list below:
Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who is America?"
- Jim Carrey, "Kidding"
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" -- WINNER
- Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
- Bill Hader, "Barry"
Best Animated Feature Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Stephan James, "Homecoming"
- Richard Madden, "Bodyguard" - WINNER
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Matthew Rhys, "The American"
Best TV Series, Drama
- "Bodyguard"
- "Homecoming"
- "Killing Eve"
- "The Americans" - WINNER
- "Pose"