Golden Globes 2019: Complete winners list

The 2019 Golden Globes are underway and the first award of the night has already been given out!

Interested in Golden Globes? Add Golden Globes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Golden Globes news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The winner was legendary actor Michael Douglas for his work in "The Kominsky Method." It was an exciting start!

More awards are being announced right now as Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host.

The winners will be updated live throughout the night!

Check out the full list below:

Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who is America?"

Jim Carrey, "Kidding"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" -- WINNER

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Stephan James, "Homecoming"

Richard Madden, "Bodyguard" - WINNER

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "The American"

Best TV Series, Drama