David Lynch, director of 'Blue Velvet' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 78

The multi-talented artist was known for his signature surrealist aesthetic.

David Lynch, the Oscar-nominated director of films including "Eraserhead," "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive," and co-creator of the cult drama series "Twin Peaks," has died. He was 78.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," a statement on his official Facebook account said. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

The statement added, "It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

The then-78-year-old filmmaker revealed in August 2024 that he had developed emphysema after years of smoking. "I'm homebound whether I like it or not," Lynch told Sight and Sound magazine. "I can't go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."

Lynch added in a social media post at the time that he was "in excellent shape" otherwise, declaring, "I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire."

David Lynch at the opening of his exhibition: Between Two Worlds at Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) on March 13, 2015 in Brisbane, Australia. Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

An acclaimed film director and screenwriter, visual artist, musician and composer known for his surreal, and sometimes macabre works, Lynch was nominated for four Academy Awards over his more than six-decade career, though he only directed ten feature films between his 1977 debut, "Eraserhead," and his most recent feature, 2006's "Inland Empire." So singular was his artistic vision, however, that in 2019, Lynch received an honorary Academy Award in recognition of his body of work and contribution to cinema.

He also received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his 1990s TV series "Twin Peaks," which introduced the broader public to his eclectic style that often juxtaposed fantastical or dreamlike elements with mundane environments – a signature aesthetic that came to be described as "Lynchian."

"There's no 'launching a career,'" Lynch said in a 2006 interview about his approach to filmmaking. "They call it a film business but money is the last thing a person should be thinking about, in my book. You fall in love with ideas and you get fired up and you go and you try to translate those ideas into cinema. And it's a beautiful, beautiful journey. And so it has nothing to do with any kind of career. It has to do with the loving of doing."

Born in Missoula, Montana, on Jan. 20, 1946, Lynch's father worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, necessitating that his family move frequently while he was young. Lynch developed an early interest in art and began making short films while attending the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

In the 1970s, Lynch moved to Los Angeles with his wife and daughter and began studying filmmaking at the AFI Conservatory. It was at AFI where Lynch conceived of his 1977 feature film debut, "Eraserhead," a discomfiting body-horror story shot in black-and-white about a man living in a dreamlike, dystopian wasteland and whose girlfriend gives birth to a deformed baby.

Eraserhead poster, film by David Lynch. Ralf Liebhold/Shutterstock

Shot for a reported $100,000 over several years of stops and starts, "Eraserhead" became a cult hit on the midnight movie circuit and grossed some $7 million during its initial release, making it a commercial success despite some savage initial reviews. More significantly, it announced Lynch's surrealist sensibilities to the filmgoing world. "Eraserhead's" lasting impact on cinema was affirmed nearly 30 years later, when the Library of Congress in 2004 added it to the National Film Registry.

Lynch's next feature film was the more conventional 1980 adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway hit "The Elephant Man," produced by Mel Brooks and starring John Hurt and Anthony Hopkins. Based on the life of Joseph Merrick, a severely deformed man who lived in London in the late 19th century, the film was a critical and commercial success, garnering eight Academy Award nominations, including best director for Lynch.

Lynch's next feature film was the ambitious, big-budget 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel," Dune." Despite a budget of $40 million, the film made just shy of $31 million at the box office and received mostly mixed to negative reviews, although many critics praised its visual design. Lynch ultimately had his name removed from subsequent edits of the film, which over the decades developed a cult following.

"Dune" was also notable in that it starred Kyle McLachlan in his film debut, who also appeared in Lynch's next feature, the 1986 neo-noir thriller "Blue Velvet," opposite Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper and Laura Dern. This film earned Lynch his second best director Oscar nomination, as well as numerous critical accolades, despite receiving the most mixed reviews of his filmography to date. In the years since, however, "Blue Velvet" came to be considered by many critics to be Lynch's best feature film effort.

Lynch followed up "Blue Velvet" with the 1990 romantic thriller "Wild at Heart," starring Dern, Nicolas Cage and Willem Dafoe, which won the Palme D'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

American actor Dennis Hopper and Italian actress Isabellla Rossellini on the set of Blue Velvet, written and directed by David Lynch. De Laurentiis Entertainment Group/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

But more significantly, the year 1990 also saw Lynch turn his attention to television with the debut of the ABC series "Twin Peaks." Ostensibly a crime drama, Kyle McLachlan starred as the eccentric, intellectual FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, who travels to the fictional Washington state town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of former homecoming queen Laura Palmer. The series introduced Lynch's trademark sensibilities to a broader audience – albeit significantly softened for network television – combining mystery, paranormal elements and dark humor to initial commercial success and critical acclaim.

The title scene screen grab from the pilot episode of the television series 'Twin Peaks,' originally broadcast on April 8, 1990. Cbs Photo Archive/Getty Images

"Twin Peaks" earned 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations over its two-season run, winning two, and won three Golden Globes out of four nominations, as well as a Peabody Award in 1991. It also spawned a 1992 theatrical feature film: "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me." Showtime revived the show in 2017 for a single season, titled "Twin Peaks: The Return," featuring much of the original cast and which Lynch directed.

More tellingly, "Twin Peaks'" both cleared the way for and influenced a generation of TV writers and producers, with its sensibilities on display in subsequent series including "Picket Fences," "Six Feet Under," "Gravity Falls," "Riverdale" and others.

Lynch's subsequent film projects included 1997's "Lost Highway," the 1999 character drama "The Straight Story" – starring veteran actor Richard Farnsworth in his final on-screen performance – the 2001 mystery-drama "Mulholland Drive," and the 2006 psychological thriller "Inland Empire," the latter starring frequent Lynch collaborator Laura Dern.

"Mulholland Drive," which starred Naomi Watts in a breakout role, is considered one of his finest efforts, receiving widespread critical acclaim and earning him his third Oscar nomination for best director, as well as the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival.

In addition to his feature film directing resumé, Lynch was also a prolific maker of short films, with some 50 that were mostly released on DVD or digitally, as well a commercial director, with clients for the latter ranging from storied fashion houses Gucci, Calvin Klein, Dior, Christian Louboutin, Yves Saint Laurent and more, to Honda and the SyFy channel.

Lynch also directed music videos for artists including Nine Inch Nails, Moby and Chris Isaak.

Director David Lynch accepts his Honorary Award onstage at the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A prolific painter, photographer and visual artist, Lynch exhibited his art around the world, with some of his works a part of collections in New York's Museum of Modern Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia. Lynch also was a musician and served as a composer for several various film and commercial projects, and released three albums of his own music and two spoken-word albums.

Lynch also made occasional appearances in movies and TV series. He played the recurring role of FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole in "Twin Peaks," and most recently had a memorable cameo as the legendary director John Ford in Steven Spielberg's 2022 drama, "The Fabelmans."

An advocate for Transcendental Meditation as a spiritual practice, Lynch launched the David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and Peace in 2005 to help finance scholarships for students interested in the practice, and to fund research on the technique and its uses.

Lynch was married four times and had four children, including director Jennifer Lynch.

ABC News' Christopher Watson contributed to this report.